Zoook launches Dash Junior smartwatch for kids and teenagers at Rs 3499

French lifestyle brand ZOOOK has announced its foray into the wearable device market with the launch of ZOOOK Dash Junior in India. The all-new smartwatch is designed especially for kids and teenagers at an introductory price of Rs 3499. It comes in bright blue and pink colour variants.

ZOOOK Dash Junior Features

ZOOOK Dash Junior smartwatch is loaded with eight in-built games and six different sports modes. In addition, it comes with a child lock feature and in-built games.

The smartwatch for kids is IP68 certified for water resistance. It offers as many as 10 alarm settings for daily routine jobs like waking up, having breakfast, going to school, doing homework, playing sports, spending time with the family or going to bed at night.

In addition, it is boasting a square-shaped 1.4-inch screen. The ZOOOK Dash Junior has eight different watch faces along with trackers for heart rate and sleep monitoring. Lastly, it offers a 7-day battery life, as per the company.

Previously, ZOOOK launched Multi-Device keyboard FingerPad with Touch Pad in Induia. Priced at Rs 2999, the USB-powered wireless Bluetooth keyboard from the house of ZOOOK is up for grabs on Amazon.

The Bluetooth keyboard with TouchPad is ultra-portable and hence can be carried along both at home and office. The keyboard is equipped with Touchpad Mouse function for mac OS, Android as well as Windows. It is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled tablets, smartphones, laptops and computers.

As many as three different devices equipped with Bluetooth can be paired at once with the ZOOOK FingerPad keyboard. It essentially means users can toggle between three devices – including smartphone, iPad, Macbook etc without any hassle. Besides, there’s a cradle at the top for comfortably holding the connected devices. Moreover, its X-Type Scissor Keycap structure adds to the style and durability quotient.