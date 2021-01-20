Advertisement

ZOOOK launches Rocker Thunder Bolt wireless karaoke party speaker

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 20, 2021 5:17 pm

Latest News

ZOOOK Rocker Thunder Bolt speaker comes with 6” woofer for hosting a karaoke party.
Advertisement

ZOOOK has launched its new Rocker Thunder Bolt Bluetooth party speaker with True Wireless Stereo ready feature. ZOOOK Rocker Thunder Bolt is available on all leading online as well as offline stores. The party speaker is currently available at a price of Rs. 2,499.

 

Equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.0 technology, the portable speaker lets users stream their favourite playlist without any hassles. The 30 watts high-power output party speaker comes with a wireless microphone to get the party started instantly.  There are dynamic LED lighting on the front and flashing DJ lights.

Advertisement

 

ZOOOK Rocker Thunder Bolt speaker comes with 6” woofer for hosting a karaoke party. Besides a wireless microphone, the speaker also has an in-built mechanism to let users add echo to their sound. The microphone remains connected up to a range of 10 metres. The speaker is light weight and it weighs less than 1.5 kg and hence can be moved anywhere without trouble.

 

The speaker is powered by a 3.7V 1200mAh battery, which allows non-stop music playback for up to five hours, following a charge time between three to five hours. With ZOOOK Rocker Thunder Bolt, you get X-Bass, which ensures a thumping deep bass sound. Apart from Bluetooth, the party speaker further offers multiple connectivity options such as Aux, USB flash and Mic-In.

 

The top console of the speaker houses different controls and buttons for functions such as playing previous song, next song, play, pause, volume control, Mic control, equalizer, power on/off. There is also the option to toggle between music source such as USB or Aux-in.

ZOOOK launches its 2.1 speaker system Explode 111

ZOOOK Infra Temp thermometer launched at Rs 3999, checks your temperature without contact

Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds TWS Earphones launched for Rs 2,999

Zoook launches Upbeat Sports Wireless bluetooth headphones for Rs 999

Zoook launches ZB-Rocker Twinpods wireless earphones in India for Rs 5499

Zoook ZB-Rocker Boombox Bluetooth Speaker launched for Rs 2,999

Latest News from Zoook

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Shinco launches Alexa-enabled TV starting at Rs 11,999

Vu Televisions launches the Vu Cinema TV Action Series in 55 and 65 sizes

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies