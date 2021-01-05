ZOOOK launches its 2.1 speaker system Explode 111

The multimedia 2.1 speaker can easily be paired with Bluetooth-enabled devices such as phones, laptops, phones and tablets.

ZOOOK has launched its new multimedia 2.1 speaker system ‘ZOOOK Explode 111 BT‘ in India. The speaker system is currently available at a price of Rs 3,199. ZOOOK Explode 111 is available on all leading online as well as offline stores.

The speaker system comes with a fully functional infrared remote control, allowing you to take complete control of your home audio. It comes with a LED display and smooth analog & digital controls.

The multimedia 2.1 speaker can easily be paired with Bluetooth-enabled devices such as phones, laptops, phones and tablets for music streaming experience without the hassles of getting entangled in wires.

Once a device is connected, the users can simply sync their favourite playlist. The speaker is engineered with perfection to be a standalone entertainment station as one also gets the option to tune in to station with the built-in FM player.

Designed for maximum portability, the speaker’s multi-input sources give you an all-round experience, whether it is USB Disk, FM Radio, RCA to AUX, or Bluetooth connectivity.

Achin Gupta, Country Head-India at ZOOOK said, “We are delighted to launch Explode 111 with 45 watts power, which is enough to get the beats on. The speaker has been designed for the highest acoustic standards to offer an optimal listening experience for all. We are sure that young and vibrant Indians will love our latest offering.”