ZOOOK Infra Temp thermometer launched at Rs 3999, checks your temperature without contact

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 5:06 pm

ZOOOK Infra Temp is available on Amazon and is priced at Rs 3999.
French brand ZOOOK, has launched a contact-less Medical Grade thermometer developed in accordance with the requirements in the wake of Covid-19.

The infrared digital dual mode thermometer, named Infra Temp, enables quick detection of the temperature of a body or a surface. ZOOOK Infra Temp is available on Amazon and is priced at Rs 3999. Without touching the surface, it acquires accurate temperature reading within one second.

The non-contact thermometer, which comes with a one-year warranty, has an inbuilt alert mechanism and rings an alarm if the temperature is beyond the permissible limit. Also part of the mechanism is light-based alerts, wherein screen light turns white, orange and red for normal temperature, high temperature and fever, respectively.

To ease out process at workplaces, ZOOOK Infra Temp can store up to 30 groups of measurement readings. This large storage capacity would act as a ready reckoner of employees’ temperature records for a company. The temperatures can be taken and recorded in both Celsius as well as Fahrenheit, as per the requirement and the on-screen menu gives an option to change the units.

Special focus has also been given to the look of the apparatus. Infra Temp comes with a tri-colour backlit LCD screen, and the large screen display is aided by a bright white backlight, making the readings easily readable even during night hours. The latest offering by ZOOOK is further equipped with an intelligent shutdown system, which means it shuts down automatically when not in use. Ultra-low power consumption, power display and low-power reminder add to the virtues of the device, which has IPXD protection against liquid penetration. To keep Infra Temp functional, two AAA batteries are required.
 
Achin Gupta, Country Head-India at ZOOOK said, “While there are other similar products in the market, it is Infra Temp’s accuracy and user friendly attributes that make it the perfect choice in the current scenario. Our product with Japanese medical grade high accuracy sensor comes with European CE certification.”

 

