ZOOOK launches range of innovative Type-C hubs, price starts Rs 1199

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2021 4:48 pm

C-HD4K, the Type C to HDMi Adapter, can enable up to 3000 times plug & play.
French lifestyle brand ZOOOK has now introduced a complete range of Type-C hubs that solves multiple purposes. The range includes C-HD4K – Type C to HDMi Adapter, C-Hub i4 CompuMate – Multi-Point Adapter for type C devices, C-Hub i5 CompuMate – 5 in 1 USB C Hub, C-Hub i8 Compumate – MultiPoint Adaptor for Type-C Devices and C-L1000 – USB C to Gigabit Ethernet Adaptor.

 

C-HD4K, the Type C to HDMi Adapter, can enable up to 3000 times plug & play. Packed in a unique ergonomic design, the hub is laced with an LED indicator. C-HD4K ensures 4K HD resolution and requires no additional driver or software. It allows you to present your laptop screen on TV.

C-HD4K is priced at Rs 1199.

 C-HD4K

C-Hub i4 CompuMate is a 4-in-1 C-Hub that can connect up to four different gadgets to a laptop. The hub has four ports for the purpose - a USB 3.0 at 5GBPS superspeed, a Type C Port, an HDMI at 4K/60FPS and a VGA 1080P Ultra HD. One can enjoy full-speed pass-through charging with a cable supporting 87W. Its innovative HDMI output lets stream vivid 4K Ultra HD media to larger monitors, projectors, HDTVs and other devices.

 

C-Hub i4 CompuMate is priced at Rs 2099.

 

 

C-Hub i5 CompuMate is a 5-in-1 USB C Hub with which five devices can be connected. It comes with USB-A (data only), HDMI and total SD card functionality. One can transfer movies, music, and more in just seconds with 5 Gbps transfer speeds. An easy plug & play device that fits all type of laptops with Type C ports, it is portable enough to take on the go.

 

C-Hub i5 CompuMate is priced at Rs 1899.

 

C-Hub i8 Compumate is multiport adaptor for Type-C devices equipped with 60 Watt power. The USB 3.0 port delivers a super fast 5 Gbps data transmission while the USB 2.0 hub delivers 480 Mb/s data transmission. The Ethernet adapter further has a port for HDMI connectivity, and comes with an SD/TF memory card reader. If one is looking to expand the functionality of a laptop, C-Hub i8 Compumate is the best hub of its kind.

 

C-Hub i8 Compumate is priced at Rs 2599.

 

C-L1000

C-L1000 Gigabit Ethernet Adaptor functions on a plug and play mechanism and comes with features such as over heat protection, short circuit protection and automatic voltage regulation. With C-L1000 come 1 Gbps high speed Internet and a whopping 5 Gbps fast data transfer speed. The adaptor is compatible with Type C Laptops. Weighing just 13 grams, the adaptor is equipped with a key chain holder as well.

 

C-L1000 is priced at Rs 1199

