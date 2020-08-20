Zoom expands app support to Nest Hub Max, Portal and Echo Show smart displays

The rollout will begin in Facebook Portal next month and in Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub Max in fall this year.

Zoom, after announcing Zoom for Home, has now announced support for smart displays like Amazon Echo Show, Portal, and Google Nest Hub Max. The timeline of the Zoom for Home rollout has also been revealed and Facebook's Portal will be getting in September.



This will be followed by a rollout on Amazon Echo Dot Show and Google's Nest Hub Max in fall. Zoom will take advantage of displays' unique capabilities like calendars in the Amazon/Google accounts to allow users to join the meetings, automatically.

The interface will also be quite similar to Zoom on other platforms and will be familiar to anyone who has used Zoom before. Log in and your profile picture will be visible on the upper left corner and it will automatically sync your calendar allowing you to see a list of upcoming meetings.

Facebook's Portal Mini, Portal, Portal+ smart displays will get the feature next month and Portal TV will also be added in the future. Portal will also get features like join face-to-face communication and digital whiteboarding for meetings.

Amazon's Echo Show range will also be getting Zoom video calling support in fall. The rollout will start with the Echo Show 8 first. Users can also use Alexa command to join a meeting. Linking your calendar app with Alexa will allow users to join the scheduled meetings automatically.

Google's Nest Hub Max will also be receiving Zoom support in fall. Just like Alexa, Google Assistant will also be able to join you in the next meeting automatically. Other Google Assistant-enabled smart displays will also be getting Zoom support soon, Zoom added.

Zoom recently announced Zoom for Home. The company will also be launching its own range of smart displays. As far as the price goes, the displays will start from Rs 46000.

Amidst this pandemic, Zoom users, despite the competition, have scaled up quite significantly totalling to 300 million users in April 2020 making it one of the most downloaded apps on App stores. Recently, Zoom Pushed the latest version 5.2 and it has new features including the ability to adjust lights, new reactions, noise cancellation and more. The update adds new video filters including unicorn horns, pirate eye patch and aerospace goggles. The company has also introduced new colour filters as well. The list includes sepia, seafoam effect, cinnamon effect and more.