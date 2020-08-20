Advertisement

Zoom expands app support to Nest Hub Max, Portal and Echo Show smart displays

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : August 20, 2020 7:32 pm

Latest News

The rollout will begin in Facebook Portal next month and in Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub Max in fall this year.
Advertisement

Zoom, after announcing Zoom for Home, has now announced support for smart displays like Amazon Echo Show, Portal, and Google Nest Hub Max. The timeline of the Zoom for Home rollout has also been revealed and Facebook's Portal will be getting in September.


This will be followed by a rollout on Amazon Echo Dot Show and Google's Nest Hub Max in fall. Zoom will take advantage of displays' unique capabilities like calendars in the Amazon/Google accounts to allow users to join the meetings, automatically.

 

Advertisement

The interface will also be quite similar to Zoom on other platforms and will be familiar to anyone who has used Zoom before. Log in and your profile picture will be visible on the upper left corner and it will automatically sync your calendar allowing you to see a list of upcoming meetings.

 

Also Read, Zoom Adds New Features with the Latest Update

 

Facebook's Portal Mini, Portal, Portal+ smart displays will get the feature next month and Portal TV will also be added in the future. Portal will also get features like join face-to-face communication and digital whiteboarding for meetings.

 

Amazon's Echo Show range will also be getting Zoom video calling support in fall. The rollout will start with the Echo Show 8 first. Users can also use Alexa command to join a meeting. Linking your calendar app with Alexa will allow users to join the scheduled meetings automatically.

 

Google's Nest Hub Max will also be receiving Zoom support in fall. Just like Alexa, Google Assistant will also be able to join you in the next meeting automatically. Other Google Assistant-enabled smart displays will also be getting Zoom support soon, Zoom added. 

 

Zoom recently announced Zoom for Home. The company will also be launching its own range of smart displays. As far as the price goes, the displays will start from Rs 46000.

 

Amidst this pandemic, Zoom users, despite the competition, have scaled up quite significantly totalling to 300 million users in April 2020 making it one of the most downloaded apps on App stores. Recently, Zoom Pushed the latest version 5.2  and it has new features including the ability to adjust lights, new reactions, noise cancellation and more. The update adds new video filters including unicorn horns, pirate eye patch and aerospace goggles. The company has also introduced new colour filters as well. The list includes sepia, seafoam effect, cinnamon effect and more. 

 

Reliance JioMeet vs Zoom: Which one is a better video calling app?

Zoom opens a technology centre in Bengaluru, will it be helpful?

Zoom adds new features with the latest update

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Zoom

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, and other Google Services are Down Globally

Google Maps: Top New Features

Microsoft to Bid Adieu to Internet Explorer in August 2021

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies