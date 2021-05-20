Zoom Events set to replace OnZoom this summer, to help organisations host large scale events

Zoom has launched a new platform called Zoom Events that can help businesses and organisations to host large scale events such as conferences

Zoom has announced a new large scale event hosting platform called Zoom Events on Wednesday, May 20. Zoom Events comes with a lot of features to make it easier to host large-scale events such as registration tracking, the ability to sell and manage ticketing,an event hub, and more.

The new platform replaces OnZoom that was introduced back in October of 2020. That platform was aimed at hosting small business events while the new Zoom Events is targeted at events hosted on a bigger scale. Zoom Events platform will launch sometime this summer, and will not only help large organizations but also smaller businesses, and even entrepreneurs.

Zoom Events will give users the ability to host a variety of events, from multi-day summits to multi-track conferences. One will be able to build his/her own event hub where all the events going to take place will be listed under one page along with their respective experiences.

One will also be able to create multi-session events where people in a virtual lobby can interact with each other while waiting for the event to start. Apart from that, you will be able to manage ticketing and registration with ease.

You will be able to use one dashboard to manage user access along with other details such as ticketing and registration for the users. A large business could host internal events on Zoom Events like all-hands and sales summits, or external events like user conferences and consumer events. Once Zoom Events goes live, OnZoom will automatically be shut down while all the functionality will be transferred to the newer platform, zoom has confirmed.