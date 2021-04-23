Advertisement

Zoom brings Vanishing Pen tool with latest update along with more features

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 23, 2021 12:20 pm

Zoom is bringing new features to its application with the latest release
Zoom is releasing a new update for its service where the company is squashing a few bugs that were reported as well as bringing new features. The latest update will provide more screen annotations for Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars, new hardware solutions for Zoom Rooms, expanded management capabilities for Zoom Chat, and a streamlined mass communication solution for Zoom Phone.

 

Vanishing Pen

 

A new feature called Vanishing Pen Annotation is also being implemented through which one can highlight text or objects on the shared screen without having to undo or erase highlight annotations. Use the Vanishing Pen to highlight text or objects and the highlight will disappear over time, allowing you to direct attendees’ attention without needing to constantly undo or erase your annotations. This feature is also available in Zoom Video Webinars.

 

The latest release also brings more emoji reactions to the meeting, including the ability to choose a skin tone for your emojis. If the meeting reactions feature is enabled, account owners and admins can allow meeting participants to use the full emoji suite or stick with the standard set of 6 emojis.

 

Other new features include Whiteboard Auto-shapes feature on the Android and iOS apps of Zoom. This feature automatically corrects your annotations into their intended shape. The company also informs that Zoom Phone customers will now be able to trigger and receive mass notifications using InformaCast from Singlewire Software to stay informed about crisis events that may impact their well-being.

 

Facebook recently also added support for Zoom on Portal TV so you can now connect with your work colleagues or friends and family through Zoom on the largest screen in your home.

