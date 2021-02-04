Zoom brings new features to Zoom Rooms

Zoom has brought new features for its Zoom Rooms as businesses worldwide reopen.

Zoom is now adding new features to its application that will support hybrid workforces and help businesses re-enter the office safely after a long break because of the lockdown.

The new features include a Virtual Receptionist. Now, with Zoom Rooms Kiosk Mode, which is now generally available, a virtual receptionist can greet you or your building guests safely using a Zoom Rooms for Touch device.

You can now also easily pair your iOS or Android mobile client to join meetings in a Zoom Room, and your mobile client will automatically be placed in companion mode during the meeting. Once you download the Zoom Rooms Controller app on your mobile, you’ll have access to all room controls, including the ability to start or join a meeting and full audio, video, and participant controls, eliminating the need for users to share the in-room controller.

Now, one can view the real-time people count data with supported cameras on the Zoom Dashboard and Scheduling Display to ensure social distancing mandates are met and meeting spaces aren’t overcrowded.

Zoom also conveys that 'Neat', a manufacturer of Zoom Rooms Appliances, has released Neat Sense, which enables you to continuously manage and monitor air quality, humidity, CO2 and Volatile Organic Compounds (organic chemicals, odors, scents, etc.), as well as the number of people in the room. The company says that all the data and statistics for these will be fully available in the Zoom dashboard on Feb 11.

Users can now send a Zoom Rooms for Touch whiteboard to Zoom Chat or email. You now also have the option to select Gallery View in Zoom Rooms when content is being shared, which allows Zoom for Home users to share content from their laptop while using Gallery View on their Zoom for Home appliance.

Additional features include Controlling a shared desktop from Zoom Rooms for Touch, Support direct share via ultrasound on Zoom for Home, Joining and hosting OnZoom sessions, New in-meeting toolbar, Real-time transcription and much more.

As per Zoom, the company will also introduce Enhanced voice commands, Zoom Room appliances with Alexa for business support in a future update.





