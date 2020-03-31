Zoom apologies for sharing data with Facebook

The company says that it has decided to remove the Facebook SDK from its iOS app to protect its customers’ privacy.

Zoom has apologized for sharing data with Facebook with its iOS application. The company says that it has decided to remove the Facebook SDK from its iOS app to protect its customers’ privacy.

“We sincerely apologize for the concern this has caused, and remain firmly committed to the protection of our users’ privacy. We are reviewing our process and protocols for implementing these features in the future to ensure this does not happen again,” the company said in a statement.

The whole case came into limelight when Motherboard reported that Zoom’s iOS application has been sharing analytical data with Facebook. Shockingly, the app sends user’s data even if he/she doesn’t have an account on the social media platform. This is primarily because the app uses Facebook’s software development kits.

Zoom said that it implemented the ‘Login with Facebook’ feature using the Facebook SDK for iOS in order to provide a way to access our platform. Zoom said that Facebook collected device information, which was unnecessary for the brand to provide its services. Facebook collected information including mobile OS type and version, the device time zone, device OS, device model and carrier, screen size, processor cores, and disk space.

Zoom says that it has removed the Facebook SDK for its iOS application and it has reconfigured the feature so that users will still be able to log in with Facebook via their browser. Users will need to update to the latest version in order for these changes to take hold.