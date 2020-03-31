  • 12:47 Mar 31, 2020

Advertisement

Zoom apologies for sharing data with Facebook

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2020 11:15 am

Latest News

The company says that it has decided to remove the Facebook SDK from its iOS app to protect its customers’ privacy.
Advertisement

Zoom has apologized for sharing data with Facebook with its iOS application. The company says that it has decided to remove the Facebook SDK from its iOS app to protect its customers’ privacy. 

 

“We sincerely apologize for the concern this has caused, and remain firmly committed to the protection of our users’ privacy. We are reviewing our process and protocols for implementing these features in the future to ensure this does not happen again,” the company said in a statement. 

 

The whole case came into limelight when Motherboard reported that Zoom’s iOS application has been sharing analytical data with Facebook. Shockingly, the app sends user’s data even if he/she doesn’t have an account on the social media platform. This is primarily because the app uses Facebook’s software development kits.

 

Advertisement

Zoom said that it implemented the ‘Login with Facebook’ feature using the Facebook SDK for iOS in order to provide a way to access our platform. Zoom said that Facebook collected device information, which was unnecessary for the brand to provide its services. Facebook collected information including mobile OS type and version, the device time zone, device OS, device model and carrier, screen size, processor cores, and disk space.

 

Zoom says that it has removed the Facebook SDK for its iOS application and it has reconfigured the feature so that users will still be able to log in with Facebook via their browser. Users will need to update to the latest version in order for these changes to take hold.

 

Zoom video calling app for iOS sends data to Facebook

What is Zoom? How to use it on desktop and Mobile?

How to change background image in Zoom using Canva?

Latest News from Zoom

You might like this

Tags: Zoom

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP Camera & Above

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Microsoft announces Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions from April 21 at Rs 4,199 per year

Is TCL and ShemarooMe association a gimmick?

How to change background image in Zoom using Canva?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies