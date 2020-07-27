Advertisement

ZEE5 launches ZEE5 Club at Rs 365 per year

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 11:00 am

ZEE5 Club will enable its consumers to have exclusive access to most popular shows before telecast on TV, apart from select ZEE5 and Alt Balaji shows, - 1000+ blockbuster movies, ZEE Zindagi shows and over 90+ Live TV channels.
ZEE5 has today announced the launch of ‘ZEE5 Club’ at Rs 365 per year. The launch of ZEE5 Club would enable millions of Indians to sample their favourite TV shows and OTT exclusives at their convenience at an affordable price.

With ZEE5 Club, subscribers will be able to enjoy entertainment content without any intrusive ads and across devices. The Club Pack has been created keeping in mind the platform’s diverse user behaviour, regional preferences and viewership patterns.

Some of Zee’s popular TV shows like Kumum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya in Hindi, Sembaruthi in Tamil, Jothe Jotheyali in Kannada and Mazya Navryachi Bayko in Marathi and many more would be now available on ZEE5 Club before telecast on Television, making anytime a new prime time for consumers to catch up on their favourite shows.


Speaking about this new offering, Rahul Maroli, Senior Vice President and Head SVOD, ZEE5 India said, “We are a customer obsessed OTT platform and the launch of ZEE5 Club is a result of the feedback we received from our consumers. Furthermore, democratising access for all Indians to their favourite entertainment content, at a value price, was brewing as an idea for the longest time. With a strong consumer value proposition, ZEE5 Club will help us to board every Indian and provide them with a hyper-personalised and a seamless content viewing experience all at ₹365/year.”

