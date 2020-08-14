ZEE5 announces beta rollout of HiPi video platform app in India

A full-fledged release will be done in a phased manner with the Beta version for Android going live today, followed by the iOS version in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

ZEE5 has today launched the Beta rollout of HiPi - the short video platform in India, that promises to engage billions of Indians. Made for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, ZEE5’s HiPi platform is a place where India can create the most ingenious and exciting content with the help of state-of-the-art features.



A full-fledged release will be done in a phased manner with the Beta version for Android going live today, followed by the iOS version in the coming weeks.



The company notes that the platform has been envisioned and created in India for the diversely unique Indian audience after extensive research. The app enables users to showcase their talent through various unique filters and effects. One can also discover, follow and appreciate content that is being created by others. The unique format and technology that HiPi has integrated with its interface and navigation will allow users to create videos up to 90-seconds.





HiPi has added various security features to make sure that safety is not compromised. With the entire framework made such, it is truly set to empower India by giving the audiences a platform where their talent will get the stage and reach and even allow brands to discover and connect with a diverse set of audiences across the country.







Advertisement





HiPi promises to be a platform that will redefine content creation and curation. It will be a platform where every Indian will have a chance to showcase their creativity and announce their arrival in the global creative arena.



ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1.25 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 100+ live TV channels. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Indian and International Movies and TV Shows, Music, Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination.



Speaking on the launch, Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said, “The launch of HiPi is a proud moment for us as the short video platform was developed in India keeping with the ethos of Atmanirbhar Bharat. HiPi revolutionizes the entertainment experience, by giving a universally accessible platform to unmask the latent talent present inside each of us, taking us from being a Fan to Fandom! Continuing with a focus on customer centricity, HiPi will help Indians to connect with their millions of fans and stand a chance to step into the real Fandom world. A platform which will be the official Home of Entertainment and entertainers! As we go live today, HiPi takes ZEE5 one step closer to its ambition of becoming India’s Entertainment Super-App!”