Zebronics Drip Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched in India

Zebronics has launched the Drip smartwatch in India which comes with bluetooth calling. With this feature, one can take calls on the smartwatch with the built-in mic and loudspeaker. It also has support for voice assistant and lets you summon the voice assistant on your phone, be it siri or google assistant.

The smart fitness watch Drip is available in five variants including Blue, Beige, Black in silicon strap; Silver, black in metal strap. It will be launched on 5th July, and will be available on amazon.in at an introductory price of Rs 1999 for silicon strap and Rs 2399 for metal strap.

Zebronics Drip smartwatch Specifications

The smartwatch comes in a large 4.3cms (1.7”) square display and has touch controls which lets the user easily navigate through the smartwatch interface. It comes with a metal frame which the company claims is resistant to daily wear and tear. The watch also comes in a metal strap variant which comes with a magnetic loop design that’s easy to put on.

The smartwatch comes loaded with a bunch of fitness features. The meditation mode lets you focus while the watch can also take various body measurements like heart rate, SpO2 and blood pressure with the built-in sensor. These datas can be viewed on the smartwatch or on the smartphone companion app. It can also track step calorie and distance. Additionally, the watch comes with 100+ sports modes to choose from. The smartwatch can store upto 5 days of data.

The watch also comes with 4 built-in games and 8 menu UI. You can also get app notifications on your wrist from many apps. The watch has 10 built-in watch faces and you can select 100+ watches faces from the smartphone app. The smartwatch has quick access for frequently used items and comes with dual menu options for all the built-in apps.