Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch launched at an introductory price of Rs 3199

Zebronics has launched a new smart fitness watch dubbed ZEB-FIT4220CH with features like oxygen saturation (Sp02) and blood pressure monitoring. It is priced at Rs 3999, but it is available at an introductory price of Rs 3199 from Amazon.in.

The smart fitness watch is available in different colour variants: a black case with a black strap, silver case with a white strap and a cadet grey case with a cadet grey strap.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch is featuring a circular design with a firm strap. It has a screen size of 3.3cms with touch control. Designed for the new normal the smart fitness watch comes with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) Blood pressure monitoring and Heart rate monitor.

The fitness watch features a pedometer, calorie count, distance tracker, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder, alarm, music controls, caller ID, call reject, wrist sense, call function, so you can remotely control functions like camera shutter and music once paired with your phone.

The fitness watch has BT call function, once successfully paired with your phone you can dial and answer calls, as the fitness watch comes with a built-in mic and speaker so you can walk & talk.

There are also 7 sports modes for those fitness enthusiasts like running, walking, skipping, football, cycling, badminton and basketball. The smart fitness watch comes with ample features like 100+ watch faces in the app and customization along with screen brightness control and it is also IP67 certified waterproof.

Speaking on the smart fitness watch launch, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics India says, “Everybody is now looking out for fitness watches that can do it all. Our newly launched smart fitness watch is designed to walk the talk with numerous fitness features paired with a call function and various health vitals monitoring all packed into a slim elegant design so you can look your stylish best.”