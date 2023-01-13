Zebronics partners with DC for themed products, Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 launched in India

Zebronics has announced that it has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC to launch its range of consumer electronics and computer peripherals. The new line of products include headphones, earphones, TWS, neckbands, speakers, keyboards, and more. Separately, Fire-boltt has debuted its latest Fire Pods Ninja 601 in India.

Zebronics-DC partnership

Apart from the devices mentioned above, there will also be smartwatches with DC characters like Black Adam, Aquaman, and the Joker. Zebronics says the lineup of products on its DC-themed portfolio was thoughtfully selected to amplify the character elements in addition to tech innovations.

The wearable devices and computer peripherals in the portfolio help to combine the iconography of DC and expertise in electronics. The Zebronics DC collection will be available from January 25, 2023, on the Zebronics website. The collection will also be available via Amazon India. It is unclear whether the Zebronics DC collection will be available outside India or not.

Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 Price, Features

Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 are priced at Rs 1,299 and are offered in Black and White colours. The TWS earphones can be purchased from Flipkart and the brand’s official website.

The new earbuds from Fire-boltt equip 10mm full-range dynamic driver for a powerful bass. There are ANC and ENC modes for clearer calls. The audio device offers a 38ms low latency mode for gaming.

The Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 comes with SuperSync technology that enables users to connect the phone to the earbuds as soon as the storage case opens. The TWS earphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 support as well.

The buds have an angled design with a hook so they stay secure inside your ear. These TWS earbuds are IPX6 rated water-resistant. Users can control various functions such as play/pause, skip a song, etc by tapping on the earbuds.

The audio device also features a LED light on the earbuds as well as the charging case. Lastly, the Fire Pods Ninja 601 are claimed to offer a total of 30 hours of battery life paired with the case. The earbuds are said to deliver 6 hours of playtime on a single charge.