Fire-boltt Rocket launched in India, Redmi 12C debuts with Helio G85

Fire-boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India, called the Fire-boltt Rocket. The new watch from Fire-boltt comes with bluetooth calling, more than hundred sports modes and more. In a separate news, Redmi has launched a new affordable device in China, called the Redmi 12C, that comes with Helio G85 processor.

Fire-boltt Rocket Smartwatch Price, Features

The Fire Boltt Rocket has a price tag of Rs 2,499. It is offered in Black, Silver Grey, Champagne Gold, and Gold Pink colourways. The smartwatch can be purchased from the brand’s official website.

Fire-boltt Rocket comes with an HD display that has a size of 1.3 inches. There is a physical button on the right side while the device is IP67-certified water-resistant. The device also comes with multiple watch faces so you can customise it the way you prefer.

For health monitoring, the Rocket is equipped with a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker and female cycle monitor. In addition, it is capable of tracking more than 100 different sports modes. The wearable device can also measure steps, distance, calories burned etc.

The Fire Boltt Rocket is equipped with a built-in speaker and a microphone to help users make and receive phone calls via Bluetooth connectivity on the watch itself. The smartwatch also features Google Assistant and Siri support and offers other convenient features like smart notifications, music control and more.

Redmi 12C Price, Specs

The Redmi 12C starts at CNY 699 (approx Rs 8,300) with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. It is also offered in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants, which are priced at CNY 799 (approx Rs 9,500) and CNY 899 (approx Rs 10,700), respectively. The handset is only available for purchase in Mainland China for now.

The new Redmi smartphone sports a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Redmi 12C is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor under the hood, which is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 flash memory.

For photography, the handset has a dual-rear camera unit on the back with a 50MP main sensor. Details about the second camera sensor are unknown as of now. On the front, there’s a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The 4G smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W charging.

It gets connectivity options including Bluetooth, WiFi, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone weighs around 192g and has a thickness of around 8.77mm.