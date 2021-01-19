Advertisement

Zebronics launches Zeb-Music Bomb X wireless portable speaker

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2021 4:40 pm

Zeb-Music Bomb X speaker comes with RGB LED lights with 9 Modes including rhythmic LED so you can choose your preferred mode.
Zebronics has launched a new spaeker - ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro in India. Zeb-Music Bomb X wireless portable speaker is priced at an offer price of Rs 2299 during the Amazon Sale and is available in three color variants Black, Red, Blue. The speaker is available at leading retail stores across India.

 

The portable speaker has a very handy capsule design with controls for media, volume, and call function on the top. The portable speaker features a universal design, it can be kept in horizontal or in a vertical standing position. It tags along with a metal snap hook for ease of portability.

Zeb-Music Bomb X speaker comes with RGB LED lights with 9 Modes including rhythmic LED so you can choose your preferred mode. The speaker has dual 45mm drivers that are designed to produce powerful sound and have a long playback time of 20 hours with 4000mAh battery.

 

The speaker is IPX7 certified waterproof. For connectivity options, there is wireless BT/ Micro SD/ and AUX. It also has controls for media, volume, call function, and comes with a Type C charging port.

 

Speaking on the newest addition, Pradeep Doshi, Director - Zebronics says, “As a brand, we’re really working towards outdoing ourselves like for instance our newly launched speaker has IPX7 waterproof and comes with a bigger playback time. We are constantly working towards upgrading our products with new technology and features bridging the technology gap.

