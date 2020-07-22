Advertisement

Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 sound bar range in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 12:33 pm

Latest News

ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 is currently available at leading retail outlets across India.

Zebronics has today announced the launch of its range of soundbar in India. The brand has introduced ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 soundbar in the country starting from Rs 3999 to Rs 13,999. ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 is currently available at leading retail outlets across India.

The company claims that the latest ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby comes with a theatre-like sound experience with hi-fidelity surround sound, terrible bass and no surround sound.

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 comes with a cohesive surround sound set up on the 5.1 soundbar with a total of 6 channels, three front speakers embedded in the soundbar, two rear satellite speakers and a powerful 16.5cms subwoofer and 525W RMS output for full impact surround sound.

The product offers high fidelity with audio on the soundbar with a total output of 225W RMS and precision sound from 75W RMS rear satellite. The subwoofer comes equipped with 150W RMS power for a room-shaking bass.

The soundbar has an HDMI(ARC) and optical input along with multi-connectivity options like wireless BT, USB/AUX/ HDMI. The speaker also has an LED display along with media/ volume controls and comes included with a remote.

Speaking on the launch of the product, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics says, “Our motto has always been to stay ahead and bring new technology that would change lives like our soundbars that are designed to produce finest quality surround sound that bring a movie theatre audio experience right into living rooms with surround sound technology. I feel it’s the most apt choice especially in regards to social distancing. We may not be able to go to the theatres but we can always bring home theatre like quality sound and personalize the experience with Zebronics finest sound bar range. Don't step out when you can watch movies, shows and listen to music in high fidelity sound with a 5.1 soundbar that gives you a richer surround sound experience with the power of Dolby Digital. Experience entertainment like never before with clarity, surround sound and so much more.”

Zebronics launches Zeb-Soul wireless neckband earphone for Rs 3499

Zebronics launches Zeb-Sound Bomb wireless earphone

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 soundbar series launched in India

Latest News from Zebronics

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei Freebuds 3i likely to launch soon in India

OnePlus Buds launched in India with 30 hours battery life for Rs 4,990

OnePlus Buds: What we know so far

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?

Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?
Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus

Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus
London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro
OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR
Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine
JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies