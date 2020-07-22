Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 sound bar range in India

ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 is currently available at leading retail outlets across India.

Zebronics has today announced the launch of its range of soundbar in India. The brand has introduced ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 soundbar in the country starting from Rs 3999 to Rs 13,999. ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 is currently available at leading retail outlets across India.



The company claims that the latest ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby comes with a theatre-like sound experience with hi-fidelity surround sound, terrible bass and no surround sound.



Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 comes with a cohesive surround sound set up on the 5.1 soundbar with a total of 6 channels, three front speakers embedded in the soundbar, two rear satellite speakers and a powerful 16.5cms subwoofer and 525W RMS output for full impact surround sound.



The product offers high fidelity with audio on the soundbar with a total output of 225W RMS and precision sound from 75W RMS rear satellite. The subwoofer comes equipped with 150W RMS power for a room-shaking bass.



The soundbar has an HDMI(ARC) and optical input along with multi-connectivity options like wireless BT, USB/AUX/ HDMI. The speaker also has an LED display along with media/ volume controls and comes included with a remote.



Speaking on the launch of the product, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics says, “Our motto has always been to stay ahead and bring new technology that would change lives like our soundbars that are designed to produce finest quality surround sound that bring a movie theatre audio experience right into living rooms with surround sound technology. I feel it’s the most apt choice especially in regards to social distancing. We may not be able to go to the theatres but we can always bring home theatre like quality sound and personalize the experience with Zebronics finest sound bar range. Don't step out when you can watch movies, shows and listen to music in high fidelity sound with a 5.1 soundbar that gives you a richer surround sound experience with the power of Dolby Digital. Experience entertainment like never before with clarity, surround sound and so much more.”





