YouTube’s New Features: Improved Mini Player, Redesigned YouTube App on TV, Sleep Timer, and More

YouTube has detailed some of its new features across the type of devices where its App is available, including an improved mini player, a redesigned YouTube app on TV, QR code-based collaboration for YouTube playlists, and much more. Here’s everything you can expect as a part of YouTube’s new features.

The new set of features in YouTube includes fine-tunable playback speed, allowing for adjustments in 0.05 increments. You’ll also find improved browsing in landscape with greater responsiveness, and larger thumbnails and bigger text, with the change coming to iOS later this year. Additionally, some visual improvements across YouTube are aimed at simplifying the app.

Starting today, these updates are rolling out across web, mobile, TVs, and YouTube Music.

YouTube’s upcoming new features also include an improved mini player which we spotted a few months ago. Viewers will be able to resize and move the miniplayer in the YouTube mobile app. “It’s perfect for those that love to search for more videos to add to their queues while already watching a video,” said the streaming platform in a blog post.

Next, users will be able to invite others to collaborate using a special link, or — coming soon to TV — use a QR code for easy additions to a playlist. YouTube is also introducing new customization tools to give playlists a “personal touch.” Users can design their own custom thumbnails for playlists using their own photos or create new ones with generative AI.

To build a custom thumbnail, one can choose an image from your camera roll, and personalize it with text, filters, or stickers. To generate a thumbnail with AI, tap “Create with AI,” pick a theme, and choose from the AI-powered creations.

These updates are coming across mobile, web, TVs, and YouTube Music.

Beginning later this year, users will be able to vote on videos in playlists. It also allows for further interaction with creators: a creator could use this feature to have their viewers rank their favorite unboxings or reviews.

A Sleep Timer has been introduced which lets users set a timer to automatically pause videos after a certain duration of time. We tested this feature with our Premium members earlier this year to rave reviews. And we’re now excited to make it available to all our users on YouTube across mobile devices.

Coming in the next several weeks, YouTube is bringing badges to the YouTube and YouTube Music apps on mobile devices. It is starting with a few at launch, with badges that celebrate unique-to-YouTube milestones, such as being one of the first set of paid members of a creator’s channel, or correctly completing quizzes. Users can even earn badges for being a top listener of their favorite artist or having a creator heart your comment. The collected badges can be seen in the “You” tab.

A revamped YouTube app on TV is also incoming. The new touches give everything a more cinematic feel, as per YouTube. The visual changes rolling out on web and mobile will also come to the YouTube app on TV. YouTube describes these changes as new “pops of pink, as well as other light touches” that will add dynamism to the YouTube.

And finally, when watching Shorts on TV, a new UI offers continued interaction with the content. Whether it’s reading comments or browsing the shop, you can do it all without interrupting the viewing experience.