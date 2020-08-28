Advertisement

YouTube starts testing picture-in-picture mode for iOS devices

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 28, 2020 2:18 pm

The picture-in-picture (PiP) mode is available for iPad users since iOS 9 and Apple has also enabled the feature for its iPhone range with iOS 14 update.
YouTube has reportedly started testing the picture-in-picture mode for its iOS application. As per a report, multiple users are reporting the new feature on their respective devices. 

 

As per a report by 9to5Mac, the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode is available for iPad users since iOS 9 and Apple has also enabled the feature for its iPhone range with iOS 14 update. The report highlights that YouTube has started testing native support for picture-in-picture mode in its iOS application. 

 

The report says that the feature is only working with a few videos, meaning that YouTube is still testing the feature with a limited number of users. The report says once the PiP mode is activated, it will work just like any other application that supports it. Users can start playing a video and then close the application to continue watching it in a smaller window. The feature is also available for popular streaming application Netflix. 

 

However, it is worth noting that the feature is only restricted to the YouTube Premium subscribers. The company has done the same thing with the Android version of the YouTube application. Premium users are only able to watch videos in PiP mode. Furthermore, users with devices running iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 can also watch 4K HDR videos in the YouTube app. This is because Apple decided to add support for Google’s VP9 codec to their operating systems this year.

 

