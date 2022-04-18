YouTube Shorts is coming to more screen sizes, new creation tool also announced

YouTube Shorts was announced as a TikTok Clone to diversify the feature set in the YouTube app and since then, YouTube has been improving the feature consistently. A new improvement it has announced is that YouTube Shorts is now coming to more screen sizes including tablets and PC. It also introduced a new creation tool for Shorts creators.

YouTube Shorts Creation Tool

YouTube said that it is in the early stages of rolling out a new way to remix any eligible video on YouTube. And, as an additional update, it is also making the Shorts experience more readily accessible to viewers on more devices. It is beginning the phased rollout of a feature that allows you to use a 1-5 second segment from any eligible YouTube video or Short in the creation of new original Shorts content. YouTube calls this process ‘remixing’.

To use the feature, Tap on ‘Create’ and select ‘Cut’ from the remix options. From there, you’ll be able to sample a segment of the video to use in your content. From a Short, you can click the 3-dot menu, select ‘Cut’, and choose the desired segment. Further, it said that any time a Short is created from your own channel’s content, it will be attributed back to the original video from which the remix was created. iOS users will gain access to this feature in the coming weeks while Android users will get it later in the year.

YouTube Shorts Player on Web, Tablet

Furthermore, the Shorts experience and player is now fully compatible with web (desktop and mobile browsers) and tablets. “We’re expanding the Shorts player across these surfaces because it provides the best experience for viewing short-form content and addresses your feedback on the importance of having more delineation between Shorts and long form content on YouTube”, said YouTube.

Over the next few weeks, desktop, tablet, and mobile web viewers will find a Shorts shelf on Home and the Shorts tab on these devices, similar to that in the YouTube app. When viewers find Shorts to watch, they can navigate to the Shorts watch experience where they can swipe vertically from one video to the next to discover more content.