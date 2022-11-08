Short from video content is blanketing the whole world quite quickly and YouTube wanted a portion of the pie, so it released YouTube Shorts. While Shorts were primarily made for smartphones and tablets, YouTube has worked out a way to showcase these Shorts on a TV. Yes, YouTube Shorts are coming to a TV near you.

YouTube announced via a blog post that starting today, viewers will be able to enjoy these short-form videos (60 seconds or less) on the big screen at home. YouTube says that it hasn’t been a straightforward journey to make Shorts available on a TV screen and so, it shared the whole journey of implementing the feature.

YouTube’s research shows that there are unique perks of watching Shorts on a TV as they are easier to watch with others, and the larger screen makes it a more comfortable viewing experience. The teams went through a bunch of design concepts and finalised the one called ’Maximal’ which includes elements such as like and dislike buttons and includes a colour-sampled blurred background.

The UI makes use of the additional space of the TV screen in a modern way. “Bringing Shorts to TV is a great bridge to bring two of our most important experiences together to benefit both creators and viewers”, says YouTube. As for rollout timeline, over the coming weeks, this experience will be rolling out on TV models (2019 and later) and on newer game consoles as well.

In related news to YouTube, the company recently also revamped its mobile app UI. YouTube has already started rolling out the new cleaner look and several other features that offer a more modern and immersive viewing experience while also improving how users watch videos on the streaming platform.