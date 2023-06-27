YouTube is Testing New Gaming Service called Playables

Google’s video-sharing platform YouTube is reportedly testing an online gaming service called Playables, as per a report from the Wall Street Journal. This move comes after the shutdown of their cloud gaming service Stadia just a few months ago. The source of this information was cited as an internal email sent to Google employees.

The Stadia shutdown didn’t mark the end of the gaming service of Google

In 2019, Stadia was introduced as a cloud-based gaming service to the public. Sadly, it failed to attract enough users and was eventually shut down in September 2022. During the announcement of its closure, Phil Harrison, the project lead, hinted that Google might incorporate this cloud streaming technology into its other products.

It seems that Playables could replace Stadia, as it offers the ability to play games on mobile devices and PCs. Similar to Stadia, YouTube is also allowing users to play games directly through the app on smartphones, and Playables will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

YouTube has confirmed that gaming is a top priority for the platform, as reported by WSJ. However, no mention was made regarding Playables.

Google’s Ambitious Move

Despite the disappointment with Stadia, Google remains resolute in its efforts to develop gaming services. It seems by leveraging the lessons learned from Stadia’s shortcomings, Google is committed to enhancing its gaming offering in Playables.