Advertisement

YouTube is allowing HD again on Phone, but their is a catch!

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 16, 2020 6:25 pm

Latest News

Though YouTube has given a solution to provide HD quality videos, it certainly isn't available to everyone.
Advertisement

YouTube, the Google-owned, video-sharing platform is finally bringing back the HD option in mobile phones in India. However, there is a catch.

 

When the Coronavirus outbreak started, YouTube, along with other streaming services such as Netflix were forced to cap the resolution limit to 480p. This happened to allocate more bandwidth to important things. This move was accepted during that time, and we adapted to this change. Desktop and tablet users, however, had no changes for them.

Advertisement

 

Read More: Facebook to rival YouTube with its upcoming licensed music videos feature

 

After a few months, almost every other service was back providing HD options except YouTube. This caused a lot of people complaining to them on their Twitter. Countries such as Europe and the USA already have all the other options open. Due to this, people are using VPN services and various other methods to get the HD option.

 

But now, it seems that YouTube had brought some changes. They have brought back HD quality, but it has a catch. It will only be available when you are connected to Wi-Fi. If you switch to mobile data,  you will fall back to 480p with no other higher option remaining. Considering that a majority of the population uses 4G LTE for their internet requirements, this move doesn't change a lot for people.

 

 

Left , YouTube on 4G gives only 480p. Right, YouTube providing an HD option when connected to WiFi

 

Obviously, plenty of people are disheartened, as YouTube is a common source of entertainment. No one was able to see high-quality videos on their smartphones. Some which supported till 4K streaming.

 

Though this step is in the right direction, YouTube is yet far from making a major impact.

Asus Zenfone 7 - What we know so far

How to enable Dark Mode for Docs, Sheets and Slides on Android Smartphones

OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on July 21

Google removes 11 apps from Play Store for containing malware

Google For India 2020 virtual event: How to watch livestream, what to expect and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra briefly appears on company's website

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple developing a new app for Windows

Reliance JioTV+ service launched with integrated content from 12 platforms

How to enable Dark Mode for Docs, Sheets and Slides on Android Smartphones

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies