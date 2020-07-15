Advertisement

Facebook to rival YouTube with its upcoming licensed music videos feature

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 15, 2020 1:07 pm

Latest News

The company is gearing up to launch officially-licensed music videos for artists on its platform.
Facebook is all set to rival YouTube as it is planning to launch a new feature on its platform. The company is gearing up to launch officially-licensed music videos for artists on its platform. 

 

The company has revealed this information with an email sent to Facebook Page owners which are linked to artists. The feature will make its debut in the US and it is expected to go live starting from August 1. As per a report by TechCrunch, it will automatically add the official music video on the artist page on their behalf with the title ‘(Artist Name) Official Music’. The company said that owners will not have to manually upload their videos and provide links on their Facebook page. 

 

The company has given an option to enable the new setting and add music videos to their Page, which can be discovered by the fans on the Page’s Videos tab. The library will include both the artist’s official videos and the ones in which they are featured. One can also edit or remove their videos from the page at any given time. 

 

The report highlights that whenever Facebook receives a new release from a music label, it will automatically share the video on the artist’s Facebook page timeline. The feature was also spotted by social media commentator Matt Navarra and he adds that it will allow artists to edit the auto-generated posts, including their title, description, tags and thumbnails. 

 

Meanwhile, Facebook and CBSE recently announced its two new programmes for teachers and students. The brand introduced Digital Safety & Online Well-being and Augmented Reality (AR) curriculums in India. Now, the company has revealed that it has started the registration process for the same.

 

In the first phase, the AR curriculum will be available to 10,000 teachers and 30,000 students in the second phase. As seats are limited, teachers are urged to register today. The Augmented Reality curriculum will be open to teachers affiliated to the CBSE board in the pilot phase and will be available to students in the succeeding phase.

 

