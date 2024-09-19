YouTube Hype, Gifts, and More New Features Announced

YouTube, at the “Made on YouTube” event held in New York, announced a set of new features, including a new YouTube Hype button, updated Inspiration tab, and much more. “From the biggest creators and artists to the next generation just getting their start, creators on YouTube can get their hands on the latest AI tools, resources and earning opportunities,” said YouTube.

As spotted before, the Hype button in YouTube acts as an extension of the like button. The hype button is going to help small-to-medium-size creators land on a weekly leaderboard in their country. “If you really love a video, you can click the like button, then “hype” to help it reach a new leaderboard. That hype leaderboard will help those spotlighted creators get recognition and connect them with new audiences,” according to the streaming platform.

Aside from the YouTube Hype button, the platform announced expansion of YouTube Shopping affiliate program which will be coming to Indonesia today, and Thailand and Vietnam in the coming weeks.

Next, YouTube announced Gifts, powered by Jewels. Gifts will launch on vertical live, making it easier for viewers to react, express excitement, and actively participate in the moment, and unlocking a new way for creators to earn on YouTube.

Now, YouTube creators will soon be able to organize their content into seasons and episodes, making it easy for viewers to tune into the new must-see TV. And YouTube is making changes to the channel page to give creators the option to begin playing a video automatically, so they can immerse viewers in what their channel is all about.

In the coming months, YouTube will also be expanding the auto dubbing option to hundreds of thousands of additional creators where they’ll be able to choose to add dubbed audio tracks automatically. Community hub has also been announced, which is an upgraded space in the YouTube Studio App where creators can more easily understand and engage with their audience. They also get AI-enhanced comment reply suggestions as a starting point, so they can stay responsive even as their audiences grow.

YouTube Communities, separate from the Community hub, is a new space that creators can enable on their channel page to foster deeper relationships with their audiences. Both creators and subscribers can post art and pictures, share ideas and connect about the videos and topics they love.

The Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio is getting an upgrade, helping curate suggestions that you can mold into fully-fledged projects – all while refining generated ideas, titles, thumbnails and outlines to match the creator’s style.

Finally, Veo, which was announced last year, lets you generate backgrounds in YouTube Shorts, is now getting better as it will bring more realistic backgrounds and, for the first time, standalone video clips to Dream Screen.