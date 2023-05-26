YouTube gives up on stories, says Shorts are the way to go

YouTube launched the Stories feature in 2017 and back then, it was introduced as Reels. It seems like the feature hasn’t been able to gain traction and with the introduction of other short-form content, especially YouTube Shorts, the death of YouTube Stories was inevitable. YouTube says that it is done with ‘Stories’ and the feature is going away on June 26, 2023.

“There are many ways to create on YouTube – from Community posts to Shorts, to long-form and Live. To prioritise these key features, Stories are going away”, said the company in a blog post. Starting June 26, 2023, the option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available. Stories that are already live on that date will expire 7 days after they were originally shared, says the company. This clearly shows YouTube’s focus is on improving the Shorts feature and widen its adoption alongside Community Posts.

YouTube considers both these features as suitable alternatives to Stories. It reiterated how the access to Community Posts feature was expanded to millions of creators and have brought some of the popular aspects of Stories into Community posts such as rich editing tools, and the ability for posts to expire after 24 hours. It also gets features including polls, quizzes, and filters and stickers.

Read More: Viewers Brace for Longer Ads: YouTube Set to Implement 30-Second Unskippable Ads on TV

YouTube also says that audience engagement is much better with Community Posts when compared to Stories. Apart from that, YouTube Shorts is the way to go if you want to create short video content or reach a new audience, says the streaming platform. Once again, Shorts on average drive many times more subscribers than Stories, according to YouTube.

YouTube recently also expanded the Shorts availability to TVs earlier in November of 2022. While Instagram’s Status feature and Snapchat’s Stories are used on a much larger scale, YouTube Stories seems to have gone downhill in terms of popularity that led the company to make this decision.