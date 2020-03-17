YouTube warns against higher rate of video takedowns during Coronavirus crisis

The company has revealed that due to coronavirus outbreak, it is taking steps to prioritise the well-being of its employees, workforce, communities and reducing in-office staffing in certain offices.

YouTube has revealed that it might remove more videos than usual during the Coronavirus crisis. The brand said that it is now relying more on automated systems for video removals instead of human reviewers.

YouTube says that its Community Guidelines enforcement relies on a combination of people and technology. The machine learning helps to detect potential harmful content and it then sends it to human reviewers for assessment. The brand says that due to Coronavirus crises, it is temporarily relying more on the technology part.

“This means automated systems will start removing some content without human review, so we can continue to act quickly to remove violative content and protect our ecosystem, while we have workplace protections in place,” the company said in a statement.

The company has revealed that user and creators might see increased video removals. However, it also says that some videos that may not violate policies might be takedown as well. However, if a creator thinks that their content was removed in error, they can appeal the decision and the team will surely take a look at it. But it is important to note that due to storage of staff, the users might face delayed appeal reviews.

The brand further adds that it in some cases unreviewed content may not be available via search, on the homepage or in recommendations sections. Creators will still be able to monetize videos, though they will not be able to monetize coronavirus-related videos.