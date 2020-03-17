  • 16:27 Mar 17, 2020

Advertisement

YouTube warns against higher rate of video takedowns during Coronavirus crisis

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2020 3:03 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that due to coronavirus outbreak, it is taking steps to prioritise the well-being of its employees, workforce, communities and reducing in-office staffing in certain offices.
Advertisement

YouTube has revealed that it might remove more videos than usual during the Coronavirus crisis. The brand said that it is now relying more on automated systems for video removals instead of human reviewers.

 

The company has revealed that due to coronavirus outbreak, it is taking steps to prioritise the well-being of its employees, workforce, communities and reducing in-office staffing in certain offices.

 

YouTube says that its Community Guidelines enforcement relies on a combination of people and technology. The machine learning helps to detect potential harmful content and it then sends it to human reviewers for assessment. The brand says that due to Coronavirus crises, it is temporarily relying more on the technology part. 

 

Advertisement

“This means automated systems will start removing some content without human review, so we can continue to act quickly to remove violative content and protect our ecosystem, while we have workplace protections in place,” the company said in a statement. 

 

The company has revealed that user and creators might see increased video removals. However, it also says that some videos that may not violate policies might be takedown as well. However, if a creator thinks that their content was removed in error, they can appeal the decision and the team will surely take a look at it. But it is important to note that due to storage of staff, the users might face delayed appeal reviews. 

 

The brand further adds that it in some cases unreviewed content may not be available via search, on the homepage or in recommendations sections. Creators will still be able to monetize videos, though they will not be able to monetize coronavirus-related videos.

YouTube app now available on FireTV, Prime Video available for Chromecast and Android TV

Google rolls out Incognito mode for Maps, Auto-delete for YouTube and more

YouTube Premium and Music Premium prepaid plans launched in India at starting Rs 109

Latest News from YouTube

You might like this

Tags: Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Bobble introduces health-themed emojis and stickers to communicate preventive measures for Coronavirus

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Lava Pay App launched: Digital Payment without internet connection

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies