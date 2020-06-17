You can now purchase Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite at an effective price of Rs 34,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite recently received One UI 2.1 update in India.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched earlier this year in India with a price tag of Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The phone can now be purchased at a lesser price, thanks to a cashback offer on Amazon.

The price for the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is currently priced at Rs 39,999 which is higher than its launch price. But the phone can now be purchased at just Rs 34,999 as Amazon is offering Rs 5,000 cashback offer on the smartphone. With this, one can buy the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for an effective price of starting Rs 34,999.



Similarly, the higher variant of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 36,999 after the cashback offer. It is to be noted that this offer is currently applicable only on Citibank credit card and debit cards. Further, this Citibank offer is valid from June 13, 2020, to August 6, 2020. Customers will get their cashback in 90 days.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite recently received One UI 2.1 update in India. To recall, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched with Android 10 and One UI 2.0. The new update comes with Quick Share, Music Share, a basic Pro video mode and a number of other new camera functionality with the addition of new camera features. Those include Single Take and Pro mode with shutter speed control.

Recollecting some key specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394ppi pixel density. The phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It also comes bundled with the S Pen stylus that has Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) connectivity and supports features such as Air Actions and Screen Off Memo.

It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB of the microSD card slot. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.