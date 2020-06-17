Advertisement

You can now purchase Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite at an effective price of Rs 34,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 1:20 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite recently received One UI 2.1 update in India.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched earlier this year in India with a price tag of Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The phone can now be purchased at a lesser price, thanks to a cashback offer on Amazon.

 

The price for the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is currently priced at Rs 39,999 which is higher than its launch price. But the phone can now be purchased at just Rs 34,999 as Amazon is offering Rs 5,000 cashback offer on the smartphone. With this, one can buy the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for an effective price of starting Rs 34,999.

Similarly, the higher variant of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 36,999 after the cashback offer. It is to be noted that this offer is currently applicable only on Citibank credit card and debit cards. Further, this Citibank offer is valid from June 13, 2020, to August 6, 2020. Customers will get their cashback in 90 days.

Advertisement

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite recently received One UI 2.1 update in India. To recall, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched with Android 10 and One UI 2.0. The new update comes with Quick Share, Music Share, a basic Pro video mode and a number of other new camera functionality with the addition of new camera features. Those include Single Take and Pro mode with shutter speed control.

 

Recollecting some key specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394ppi pixel density. The phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It also comes bundled with the S Pen stylus that has Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) connectivity and supports features such as Air Actions and Screen Off Memo.

 

It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.  The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB of the microSD card slot. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Can unique features outshine flagship specs?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite receives first update, improves camera, fingerprint recognition

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite recieves One UI 2.1 update with April security patch

Samsung now rolling out One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

A mysterious Honor smartphone appears on TENAA, could be Honor X10 Pro

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 9,999

Samsung Galaxy A21s launched in India with 48MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 16,499

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies