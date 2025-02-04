You Can Now Access Gemini Extensions from the Android Lock Screen

A new update that was revealed last Friday by Google but is now being widely rolled out allows users to access Gemini Extensions from the Android lock screen itself. This joins the ability to make calls and messages through Gemini from the lock screen which was rolled out in December last year.

“Gemini extensions are now accessible directly from your Android mobile device’s lockscreen! This means some of your most frequently used interactions with Gemini can now be executed without having to unlock your device,” said Google through a Support page announcement.

If you’re a previous Assistant on Lockscreen user, or a previous Gemini on Lockscreen user, Extensions on Lockscreen should be working by default. If not, Open Gemini > Tap the avatar > Settings > Gemini on lock screen > Turn on “Use Gemini without unlocking”. You can access Gemini Extensions from the Android lock screen by invoking Gemini through either the ‘Hey Google’ hotword or by long-pressing the power button (if you have it enabled). Some example prompts of what you can try saying to Gemini from the lock screen include:

“I’m planning a date night tonight, remind me to pick up some chocolates, strawberries and roses”

“What time does the nearest Starbucks close at, and how long would it take me to get there?”

Google notes that Gemini will still require you to unlock for some actions, for example when responses contain your personal content from apps (such as calendar events). The full list of tasks you can tell Gemini to carry out while your phone is locked includes: