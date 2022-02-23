Yamaha launches new Wireless Headphones, Neckband Earphones in India

Yamaha has launched six new products in India, including three wireless headphones and three neckband style earphones. The new range of audio products consists of Yamaha YH-L700A, YH-E700A, and YH-E500A over-the-ear headphones, as well as Yamaha EP-E70A, EP-E50A, and EP-E30A wireless neckband earphones.

Yamaha YH-L700A, the most premium headphones amongst the three, is priced at Rs 43,300, while Yamaha YH-E700A and YH-E500A models are priced at Rs 29,900 and Rs 14,800, respectively. As for the neckband earphones, Yamaha EP-E70A neckband-style wireless earphones are priced at Rs 23,600. The Yamaha EP-E50A and EP-E30A models are priced at Rs 12,400 and Rs 4,890, respectively. All six products from Yamaha are available for purchase via Amazon, Yamaha Music stores, and Bajaao.com, as per the company.

Yamaha YH-E500A Wireless Headphones Specifications

The Yamaha YH-E500A headphones feature an on-ear design and are backed with 40mm dynamic drivers. They offer support for SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX, and aptX HD Bluetooth codecs. These headphones support Active Noise Cancellation and come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. These do not support Hi-Res Audio. The headphones offer up to 38 hours of battery life.

Yamaha YH-E700A Wireless Headphones Specifications

Unlike the YH-E500A, the Yamaha YH-E700A wireless sport an over-the-ear design. The audio relies on 40mm dynamic drivers. They have support for SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. The headphones make use of microphones to monitor internal listening conditions.

Yamaha YH-E700A also support ANC without impacting the original sound source as well as voice assistants on connected devices as per the company. One can customise the settings of the headphones with Yamaha’s application. It also offers a 3.5mm headphone jack and has support for Hi-Res Audio support. The Yamaha YH-E700A headphones offer a maximum of 35 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Yamaha YH-L700A Wireless Headphones Specifications

The most high-end Yamaha YH-L700A over-the-ear headphones also have an ocer-the-ear design and boast of 40mm dynamic drivers. These also offer support for SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. The headphones support the company’s companion app for the headphones to control different settings. One of the interesting features of the headphones include 3D sound immersion with head tracking and internal microphones to measure listening conditions.

The headphones feature ANC and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack for Hi-Res Audio support. The Yamaha YH-L700A headphones offer support for voice assistants on connected devices, and offer a battery life of 34 hours on a single charge.

Yamaha EP-E50A Wireless Earphones Specifications

Coming to the neckband earphones, the EP-E50A wireless earphones feature a soft neckband design, and come with 9mm dynamic drivers. The earphones come with support for SBC, AAC, Qualcomm aptX HD Bluetooth codecs. They have support for ANC as well. These support voice assistant on connected devices and come with a 9 hour battery life with ANC enabled.

Yamaha EP-E70A Wireless Earphones Specifications

The Yamaha EP-E70A wireless earphones feature a hard neckband design with 9.2mm dynamic drivers. For codecs, they support SBC, AAC, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs.

Similar to the headphones, the Yamaha EP-E70A earphones feature advanced ANC that does not affect the original audio source as per the company. The earphones come with support for voice assistant on connected devices and offer 18 hours of battery life with the ANC feature enabled.

Yamaha EP-E30A Wireless Earphones Specifications

The most affordable earphones in the series are the Yamaha EP-E30A. These feature a soft neckband design while the audio relies on 8.6mm dynamic drivers. The earphones only support the SBC and AAC codecs, and not Qualcomm’s AptX codecs. Yamaha EP-E30A wireless earphones do not support ANC like the other two earphones. They come with support for voice assistants on connected devices and offer up to 14 hours of playback time.