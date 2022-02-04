BoAt Nirvanaa 751 ANC Headphones unveiled in India with 65-hour battery life

BoAt is keeping its launch streak consistent in India and the homegrown brand is now unveiling a new set of ANC capable headphones in India. These are called boAt Nirvanaa 751 ANC and as the name implies, they’ll feature Active Noise Cancellation and also feature a 65-hour battery life.

Boat Nirvana 751 ANC carry a price tag of Rs 3,999 and will be available exclusively on Amazon India in three colour options including Blue, Black and Silver. They will go on sale beginning February 8.

BoAt Nirvanaa 751 ANC Features, Specifications

The boAt Nirvanaa 751 ANC headphones boasts up to 65 hours of playback without ANC and 54 hours with ANC. They have fast charging support where the company claims a 10 hour backup with 10 minutes of charge. The hybrid ANC in the new boAt headphone is capable of cancelling noise up to 33dB and there is a dedicated ANC button in the headphone.

You also get an ambient mode using which your surroundings will sound even clearer to you even when you are wearing these headphones. The device is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, and also has an AUX port for listening to audio.

The audio relies on 40mm drivers which are tuned for rich audio experience. Further, you get a dedicated mic for calling along with a button using which you can instantly access the voice assistant of your choice. The headphones can be charged via USB-C.

Apart from this, BoAt recently also launched a set of gaming headphones in India called Immortal 700. The Boat Immortal 700 is priced at Rs 2499 and is available in Black Sabre colour on Amazon India and the Boat website. The headphones come with 1-year warranty from the date of purchase.

These headphones also feature a 7.1 Channel Surround Audio created by the brand’s own boAt Plugin Labz. It processes high-fidelity sound and is optimized by experts in gaming audio immersion. Users can switch between 7.1 Channel Surround Audio or Dolby Atmos while gaming.