Xiaomi’s 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Revealed!

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : August 29, 2020 12:24 pm

Xiaomi has revealed their new 3rd generation Under-Display camera through a Twitter post by the company president. The technology will go into mass production in 2021.
Selfie cameras on smartphones are a big deal nowadays. And to improve the user experience further, OEMs are also trying different ways to hide these selfie cameras so that they don't obstruct your view. 

 

As we have seen different iterations of selfie camera types, from punch-hole cameras to pop-up cameras, the perfect solution has resulted out to be the one, where the front-facing camera goes under the display, totally invisible. That's what Xiaomi, the Chinese giant, has teased on Twitter in a new video posted yesterday.

 

 

Shou Zi Chew, President of Xiaomi, has posted a video on Twitter showing that Xiaomi's engineers have managed to put the selfie-cam under the display where it's nearly invisible to spot, and the picture quality from that camera doesn't degrade too. The display quality also remains the same as traditional displays and the under-display camera has no negative effect on them. 

 

 

Xiaomi said in a blog post, "The self-developed pixel arrangement used in Xiaomi’s 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Technology allows the screen to pass light through the gap area of sub-pixels, allowing each single pixel to retain a complete RGB subpixel layout without sacrificing pixel density. Compared with other common solutions on the market, Xiaomi has doubled the number of horizontal and vertical pixels, achieving the same pixel density above the camera as on the rest of the display area. Thus, the area above the integrated camera demonstrates the same brightness, color gamut and color accuracy as the rest of the display."

 

To demonstrate this process, the company also posted the below picture explaining the how-works. 

 

Under-Display camera

 

Xiaomi is also planning to move this new tech into mass production at some point in the next year. This means that we can soon expect other companies also, to catch-up with the latest tech, followed by the public launch of this new technology in 2021.


