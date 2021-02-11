Advertisement

Xiaomi to unveil two new audio products in India on February 22

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2021 2:13 pm

The invite shows two in-ear headsets, but it can not be confirmed at the moment if they will be wired or neckband headsets.
Xiaomi India has today announced to launch two new audio products in the Indian market. The products will be unveiled on February 22.

Xiaomi has now started sending the media invites for the upcoming launch event. The invite shows two in-ear headsets, but it can not be confirmed at the moment if they will be wired or neckband headsets.

The company is calling it as ‘Mi Sound Unveil’. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi’s Global VP and Xiaomi India MD, has shared a video on his official Twitter handle showing the “Sound Unveil 22nd Feb, 12 PM”.

The tweet only confirms the time and the date of the launch but it does not reveal the name of the products to be launched in the country. It also says ‘A new sound wave’ is coming soon.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 10 series in India in March. However, the company is yet to reveal the exact launch date. The series should consist of two phones- Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro.

Redmi Note 10 is said to come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage variants. Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 10 will reportedly come in Gray, White, and Green colour options, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro model will come in Bronze, Blue, and Gray colours.

