Xiaomi to introduce an electric toothbrush in India on February 20, Mi Electric Toothbrush expected

Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching a new product on February 20 in India. The brand has revealed that it will be launching a new electric toothbrush in the country on the said date.

The company revealed this new on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “This will completely change the way you start your day. #YourPersonalDentist coming on 20th February.” The brand has also posted a teaser video that shows a glimpse of the upcoming electric Toothbrush.

That said, the company is expected to launch Mi Electric Toothbrush in the country. The electric toothbrush comes with a magnetic levitation sonic motor. It also features anti-corrosive, metal-free brush head. It comes with different modes like Standard and Gentle. One can connect the Mi Electric Toothbrush with an application and one can adjust brush time, brush strength and various other features.

It can be paired with a smartphone to provide statistics through the app. It also comes with a high-precision acceleration sensor that the company claims can sense brush position to monitor six different zones in the moth.

Meanwhile, the company launched the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1,399. Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is equipped with 5W power output and it comes with IPX5 rating against splashes and spills for water resistance. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

The Diaphragm is made up of Canadian long fibre film with a perfect damping system that restrains the vibration and makes the sound more natural and clear. The built-in passive radiator effectively enhances the low-frequency sound effect, bringing in perfect sound texture and completely submerging you in brilliant sound quality.