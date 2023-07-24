Xiaomi Smart TV 32A, Smart TV 40A, Smart TV 43A launched in India: Check alternatives, price, and more

Xiaomi has debuted a new set of Smart TVs in India, including the Smart TV 32A, Smart TV 40A and the Smart TV 43A. The new TVs run on Google TV and pack Xiaomi’s own Vivid Picture Engine along with 20W speakers that support Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support. However, are they the best in their price segments or do you have more options? Take a look.

Xiaomi Smart TV A series: Price

Xiaomi Smart TV A series starts at Rs 14,999 for the base Xiaomi Smart TV 32A model that has a 32-inch screen. As an introductory offer, it can be purchased for Rs 13,999 for a limited time. The 40-inch Xiaomi Smart TV 40A is priced at Rs 22,999 and the Xiaomi Smart TV 43A with a 43-inch panel costs Rs 24,999. All the new models will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores starting July 25 at 12:00pm IST.

Xiaomi Smart TV A series: Specifications

The Xiaomi Smart TV 32A packs an HD+ display while the two bigger models have full-HD displays. All of them include the company’s own Vivid Picture Engine. Audio is handled by 20W speakers that have support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. The TVs are powered by a Quad Core A35 chip with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage. They have a metallic design with slim bezels around the display.

Connectivity options on the new Xiaomi Smart TV A models include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The TVs include 2 x HDMI ports with support for ARC and ALLM, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, an AV, and a headphone jack.

Xiaomi Smart TV 32A, Smart TV 40A and Smart TV 43A also include a new Xiaomi Bluetooth Remote that comes with features such as Quick Mute, Quick Wake and Quick Settings. With Quick Mute, users can mute the TV by double tapping the volume down key, while the Quick Wake feature can be used to turn on the TV within a few seconds.

As for software, they run on Google TV with Xiaomi’s own Patchwall UI on top. Google Chromecast feature is supported by all of them, that lets users stream movies, shows and more, from their phones to their TVs.

These TVs get a new PatchWall+ service that provide over 200 live channels free of charge. They also offer IMDb integration, Live TV, Universal Search along with Kids Mode with parental lock. It also has YouTube integration so users can find out YouTube Music content directly from the PatchWall Music Tab.

Xiaomi Smart TV A series: Alternatives

Redmi Smart Fire TV

Xiaomi’s own sub-brand’s Redmi Smart Fire TV that was launched earlier in March this year serves as one of the best alternatives to the latest 32-inch Xiaomi Smart TV 32A model. It is currently being sold for Rs 11,999 on Amazon that makes it a great deal if you can give up on Google TV OS for Amazon’s Fire TV OS, as most of the other features remain similar in both TVs.

The TV features a 32-inch HD-Ready display with a 178-degree viewing angle, Vivid Picture Engine technology, and a 96.9% screen-to-body ratio. It also has 20W speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and DTS: Virtual X technology.

The Fire OS 7 enables access to over 12,000 apps from the Fire TV app store, including popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and YouTube. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 provides access to Amazon miniTV, and 70+ live channels such as Aaj Tak, Zee News, India Today, DD National, and more for free with Zee5, nexGTV, Kids First, and others.

Kodak 40 SE

Available on Amazon for Rs 12,999, which is actually Rs 10,000 cheaper than Xiaomi’s TV, the Kodak Special Edition (SE) series TVs were launched back in May this year. However, as the price is lower, you do miss out on RAM and storage which is less in Kodak 40 SE compared to Xiaomi’s Smart TV 40A. Also, the Kodak television doesn’t run on Android TV but still supports majority of the OTT apps including YouTube, Zee5, Prime Video, SonyLIV and more.

That doesn’t mean you get an inferior panel as the Kodak 40 SE gets a full-HD display with a Slim Bezel design, 400 nits peak brightness and built-in Miracast feature. It is powered by a Mali Quad-core GPU engine and an Amlogic chipset with 0.5GB RAM and 4GB of storage. Audio is handled by two speakers with 30W sound output.

Thomson 430PMAXGT9010

Available on Flipkart for Rs 22,999, this Thomson Smart TV has a better display panel that Xiaomi’s Smart TV 43A in terms of resolution and superior in every other way also. It gets a 4K ultra HD LED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate with a screen brightness of 550 nits and HDR 10+ support.

It gets 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround support. Just like Xiaomi’s Tv, it also runs on Google TV OS. As a result, you get access to 10,000+ apps including OTT apps via the Play Store. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI ports (1 x ARC/CEC) and 2x USB ports including a USB 3.0 connector.

Additionally, you can stream content from compatible Android and iOS smartphones to this TV’s screen using the Chromecast and AirPlay applications. The TV is powered by a Mali Quad-core GPU and a quad-core MediaTek CPU running at a clock speed of up to 1Ghz. There’s 16GB memory and 2GB RAM.