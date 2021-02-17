Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series key features teased ahead of launch on March 4

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2021 2:23 pm

Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
Redmi Note 10 series is already confirmed to launch in India on March 4. Now ahead of the launch, the key features of Redmi Note 10 series have been officially teased by the company.

Xiaomi has created a microsite on its official website teasing the key specifications and features of the upcoming lineup. As per the microsite, the Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It will feature a slim design and will pack a big battery with faster charging.
Redmi Note 10
Further, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will have Gorilla Glass protection on the front, IP52 rating for water and dust protection, and Hi-Res audio.

Redmi Note 10 series will be launched exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com online and Mi stores offline. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 will come in 4G and 5G variants.

 

The RAM and storage options of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro have already leaked earlier. Redmi Note 10 will come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage variants. Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.

The Redmi Note 10 is rumoured to be offered in White, Green and Grey colours and the Redmi Note 10 Pro could arrive in Blue, Grey and Bronze colours.

 

Redmi Note 10 is expected to feature an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. It is tipped to house a 64MP quad-cameras at the back.

The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. For battery, it might be packed with a 5,050mAh battery.

 

