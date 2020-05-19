Advertisement

Xiaomi MiUI 12: Where to watch live event, top features expected

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2020 1:23 pm

The company is hosting a global event later today which will be streamed online.

Xiaomi will be showcasing the MiUi 12 version for its phone users on May 19 and the latest version of its mobile platform will be be made available over the coming month. The company is hosting an online stream of the event, where it will talk about all the upcoming features on the MiUi 12 which will be released for existing Mi phone users across the globe.

 

Xiaomi MiUi 12 live stream: Where to watch?

 

The live stream starts at 5:30PM (IST) and the company is going to show it across its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook profile. For the main live stream, you can tune into XIaomi's YouTube page over here.

 

Xiaomi MiUi 12: Features expected


The global version of MiUi 12 has been available to existing Mi users who can download the files of the software and flash it on their device. Using this as the reference, it has been claimed that MiUi 12 will offer a host of changes to the interface, while new features are added as well. Here are some of those which one can expect to see on their Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco devices in the coming months. 

 

Improved navigation gestures: Xiaomi is adding enhanced navigation gestures through MiUi 12 for its devices. This will make sure all the full-screen phones from the brand offer seamless swipe-based navigation.

 

Set dark mode for third-party apps: With this option, users can enable dark mode for third-party apps that are yet to support the feature. We've already seen this on Realme UI and now MiUi 12 will be offering this as well.

 

New look Control Center: The popular features like Wi-Fi, mobile data now come in a big rectangular-shaped box. For those who like the simple layout of the centre on MiUi 11, they will be able to switch.

 

Better privacy measures: With MiUi 12 user be able to limit access to devise location to only those apps that really need it. It will alert users every time an app is trying to access the camera or microphone without their permission.

