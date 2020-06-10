Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global Pilot testing programme goes live for Poco F1, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and more

The company has announced MIUI 12 Global Pilot testing programme for its new range of smartphones.

Xiaomi has revealed that it has started recruiting users to test the latest MIUI 12. The company has announced MIUI 12 Global Pilot testing programme for its new range of smartphones.

The brand has revealed that the programme is live for Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7S smartphones. The registration window is now open until June 17. With this, users of the above-mentioned smartphones will be the first to use the latest user interface from Xiaomi. The programme is already live for Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones.

To start with, one should be an active member of Mi Community, India. Users must follow all the rules of Mi Community and not leak anything related to the ROM provided to them during testing. Users must not post anything related to the beta team on Social Media, in other sections of the forum, or anywhere outside. Users must have a thorough knowledge of MIUI, including Fastboot flashing and unlocking of a bootloader. Mi Community reserves all the rights to make any changes to the program at any point of time without prior notice. Mi Community team holds the final decision on the selection of applied users.

The MIUI 12 brings a host of privacy-related features, which is improved as compared to its predecessors. Xiaomi finally brings the app drawer function with MIUI 12. The MIUI 12 update also brings new floating windows. The global version brings floating windows, which basically allow users to use two different apps at once.

Xiaomi has added a new Super Wallpapers feature to the MIUI 12 operating system. The company says that the Super Wallpapers will show multiple levels of aerial views of the Earth and Mars. The latest MIUI 12 brings Dark Mode 2.0, which will also bring wallpaper dimming on Xiaomi smartphones. It also adds a new control centre.