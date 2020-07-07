Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 receives a price cut

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 was launched with Mi Box 4K in India this year for Rs 4,499.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 has received a price cut of Rs 500 in India. The revised price is now reflecting on Amazon.in and Mi.com. Additionally, the product now comes bundled with free Gaana Plus subscription as well.



Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 was launched with Mi Box 4K in India this year for Rs 4,499. Now after the price cut, the earphones are priced at Rs 3,999. Initially, the company sold Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 for a limited period at Rs 3,999 only but this was only valid till May 12-May 17.





With the purchase of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, you will also get three months free Gaana subscription worth Rs 199. The offer is valid from June 29th, 2020 till September 30th, 2020.





Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2





The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 support Bluetooth 5.0 and has 14.2mm dynamic driver that provides immersive high definition audio quality. The earphones support Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) that enhances audio quality. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 come with Dual microphones for noise cancellation.



The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 has 30mAh batteries and an additional 250mAh battery in the charging case. It offers up to 14 hours of battery life with charging case and up to 4 hours of listening time with a single charge. The earphones work with different voice assistants including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri. It also offers easy pairing with MIUI user.



The earphones come with an ergonomic slip-proof design and it features intuitive controls. Users can simply double tap on the right earbud to play or pause the music, double-tap the left earbud to active voice assistant and one can double-tap on both the earbuds to answer a call.



