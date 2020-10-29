Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 with 10th gen Core i3, built-in web cam launching in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 29, 2020 4:45 pm

Mi NoteBook 14 model with an Intel 10th generation i3 processor will come with 256GB internal storage.
Xiaomi has announced that it is soon going to launch a new Mi NoteBook 14 powered by the Intel 10th generation Core i3 processor in India. To recall, the company has already launched Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition earlier this year in India powered by the 10th generation Core i5 processor and Core i7 processor respectively.

Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain today announced that new Mi NoteBook 14 model with an Intel 10th generation i3 processor will be launched in the country soon. However, Xiaomi has not revealed the exact launch date of the upcoming laptop.

As per the image shared Jain shows that the new model will come with 256GB internal storage. It will also feature a built-in webcam. The Mi Notebook 14 Core i3 edition is a light and sleek device that weighs only 1.5kg. Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 with 10th Gen Core i3 processor is likely to feature the same specifications as other models.

It is expected to feature a 14-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It could come bundled with an Nvidia GPU.

Mi NoteBook 14 with i5 processor is priced at starting Rs 41,999 for 8 GB RAM + 256 GB SSD storage. The new model will likely be priced below Rs 40,000 in India.

 

To recall, Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizion Edition feature 14-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 178-degree viewing angle, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Both the laptops run on Windows 10 Home Edition and are loaded with a 65W charger.

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor along with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU. The laptop is loaded with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphic card. The laptop is backed by 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of PCI Express Gen 3 NVMe SSD storage.

