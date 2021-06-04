Xiaomi Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 165Hz launched

Xiaomi has launched a new Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 165Hz in mainland China that comes with TUV Rheinland certification, 16.7 million colours and more

Advertisement

Xiaomi has released a new monitor in China that is positioned as a newer version of the Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 144Hz that was launched back in October of 2020. The latest monitor is officially known as Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 165Hz.

The Xiaomi Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 165Hz is priced at 1,499 Yuan (approx Rs 17,200) in China. It has a 3 year warranty in the country. There's no information if or when the monitor would arrive in other regions.

Xiaomi Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 165Hz Specifications

Advertisement

The new monitor by Xiaomis sports a 24.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD), 95% DCI-P3 color gamut,165Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut, 16.7 million colors, and 16:9 aspect ratio. You get 2ms GTG 2ms response time, TUV Rheinland Certification, and support for DC dimming.

Furthermore, the display gets 1000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits typical brightness, 1000000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 178° viewing angle, and 1.6mm three-sided bezels with a comparatively larger chin. The display is also VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified and supports Nvidia G-Sync to reduce screen tearing.

The monitor can be wall mounted as well and can be rotated or tilter. Connectivity options include 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x audio jack, and DC In.