Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 165Hz launched

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2021 2:52 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi has launched a new Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 165Hz in mainland China that comes with TUV Rheinland certification, 16.7 million colours and more
Advertisement

Xiaomi has released a new monitor in China that is positioned as a newer version of the Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 144Hz that was launched back in October of 2020. The latest monitor is officially known as Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 165Hz. 

 

The Xiaomi Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 165Hz is priced at 1,499 Yuan (approx Rs 17,200) in China. It has a 3 year warranty in the country. There's no information if or when the monitor would arrive in other regions. 

 

Xiaomi Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 165Hz Specifications 

 

Advertisement

Mi Fast LCD Monitor 24.5-inch 165Hz

 

The new monitor by Xiaomis sports a 24.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD), 95% DCI-P3 color gamut,165Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut, 16.7 million colors, and 16:9 aspect ratio. You get 2ms GTG 2ms response time, TUV Rheinland Certification, and support for DC dimming. 

 

Furthermore, the display gets 1000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits typical brightness, 1000000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 178° viewing angle, and 1.6mm three-sided bezels with a comparatively larger chin. The display is also VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified and supports Nvidia G-Sync to reduce screen tearing. 

 

The monitor can be wall mounted as well and can be rotated or tilter. Connectivity options include 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x audio jack, and DC In. 

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could launch in India as Poco X3 GT with Dimensity 1100 SOC

Xiaomi 200W fast charging can fully charge a phone in eight minutes, 120W wireless charging announced

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro could launch as Poco Pop Buds and Redmi Buds 3 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra first sale delayed in India due to circumstances beyond control

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Intel announces two new CPUs along with Intel 5G Solution 5000

Acer Predator Orion 3000, Nitro 50 Gaming rigs refreshed, three new monitors launched

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies