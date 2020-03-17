Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro launched in India for Rs 799

The Mi Car Charger Pro 18W comws with metallic finish made of high-quality brass to improve heat dissipation.

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of Mi 18W Car Charger Pro at Rs 799. The charger is available for purchase through the Mi.com website.



The Mi Car Charger Pro 18W comes with metallic finish made of high-quality brass to improve heat dissipation. It supports dual charging to charge two devices simultaneously. It comes with dual-port intelligent distribution which allows distributing power to each device when both ports are being used.



The charger features multi-layered protection against output over current, output over-voltage, short circuit, high temperature and electromagnetic interference. It has Moonlight White LED indicator which helps to easily locate the charging port in any lighting conditions.



The Mi Car Charger Pro features a Smart IC chip which intelligently distributes required power to the charger, controlling its own temperature even when operating at high currents.



The product supports 12V and 24V input. The Single-port output: 5V-2.4A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A and dual-port output: 5V-2.4A. The Mi Car Charger Pro 18W measures 61.8x25.8x25.8mm.