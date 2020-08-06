Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 06, 2020 1:59 pm

The latest trimmer comes with a host of interesting features.
Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its latest trimmer in India. Dubbed as Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, it comes with a price tag of Rs 999 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart and Mi.com. 

 

It will also be available across our Mi Homes, Mi Studios and soon at all Retail outlets. First 500 customers to get 25% off on all products of The Man Company. “Your Salon At Home” kit will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting today (6th Aug), 4:00 PM at Rs 1498.

 

The latest trimmer comes with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes with 20 length settings with 0.5mm precision to ensure accurate and even cuts. The trimmer comes with a self-sharpening blades, which ensures longer blade life and will enable one’s experiments with different beard styles.

 

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C features a powerful battery with a run time of 60 minutes that can easily last up to a week. It also comes with an LED battery indicator, so you know how much battery is left. The trimmer features a minimalist design language and it can be charged with a standard USB charger allowing one to charge it even from a laptop or power bank.

 

Xiaomi has also partnered with The Man Company, a premium men's grooming essentials brand. The company has also created an exclusive “Your Salon At Home” kit which will have MI Trimmer, The Man Company Almond & Thyme Beard Oil and Almond & Thyme Beard Wash.

 

