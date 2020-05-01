Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update now allows to share heart rate data with other apps

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 01, 2020 4:48 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update brings re-designed display settings in the app on the phone and allows you to rate watch faces in the store.
Xiaomi launched Mi Band 4 last year in India The band has now received a new update which lets you share your heart rate data with other devices or applications.

The latest update to the Mi Band 4 shifts the build number of the firmware to versions V1.0.9.48. Users in India and Vietnam are already receiving it. Soon the update will be rolled out to other markets as well. To receive the latest update on your Mi Band 4, you need to update your Mi Fit app to the latest V1.1.0 build from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

The update is currently rolling out in batches. Apart from sharing heart rate data, the update also brings re-designed display settings in the app on the phone and allows you to rate watch faces in the store. This would essentially help developers find out as to which watch faces are doing well and which ones should need some work.

Coming to Band display settings, the settings menu has now been redesigned. First, you will find your best watch faces in a particular category. Also, you can store watch face in the favorite section to make use of it later. Finally, you can rate the watch face from 1 to 5 value.

To recall, the Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED (240x120 pixels) display with 2.5D scratch-resistant glass panel. It comes with the support to Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or higher, and iOS 9.0 or a later build, and pairs via the Mi Fit app.

The Mi Band 4 comes packed with a 135 mAh battery which offers up to 15 days on a single charge on NFC and up to 20 days on the standard version. Moreover, the band 4 is water-resistant to 5 atmospheres, or about 80 PSI, supports swimming, outdoor running, indoor running, walking, exercising, riding six sports modes, supports voice commands and supports 77 full-colour dial themes.

 

Via

