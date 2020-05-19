Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now also available for purchase on Flipkart

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2020 1:05 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was earlier only available for sale on Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores across the country.
Xiaomi launched Mi Band 4 last year in India. Now, Xiaomi has announced that the smartband is now also available for purchase on Flipkart.

Earlier, the Mi Band 4 was only available for sale on Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores across the country. The price of the Mi Smart Band 4 is Rs 2,299.

Xiaomi India on its Twitter handle has announced the new development. The tweet reads "Don't stop your workout for anything. Do more, Play more, Live more with #MiSmartBand4. Now available on @Flipkart - http://bit.ly/2Ze94Yl".

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 recently received a new update in India with firmware version V1.0.9.48. The update lets you share your heart rate data with other devices or applications. It also brings re-designed display settings in the app on the phone and allows you to rate watch faces in the store.

The band display settings menu has now been redesigned. First, you will find your best watch faces in a particular category. Also, you can store watch face in the favorite section to make use of it later. Finally, you can rate the watch face from 1 to 5 value.

To recall, the Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED (240x120 pixels) display with 2.5D scratch-resistant glass panel. It comes packed with a 135 mAh battery which offers up to 15 days on a single charge on NFC and up to 20 days on the standard version.

Mi Band 4 comes with the support to Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or higher, and iOS 9.0 or a later build, and pairs via the Mi Fit app. The smart band supports workout modes like outdoor running, treadmill, swimming, and cycling. It can also track sleep patterns and send health alerts.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Mi Band 4 update Mi Band 4 Mi Band update Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale

