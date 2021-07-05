Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to go on sale in India from July 7

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sale date has been announced. Xiaomi announced that Mi 11 Ultra would finally go on sale in India from July 7 but in limited quantities. The announcement comes straight via Mi India official Twitter handle.

As per the tweet, the first limited quantity of the Mi 11 Ultra has reached their warehouse. The limited quantity sale starts 7th July at 12 noon. You can see the tweet below:

The 1st limited quantity sale batch of #Mi11Ultra has reached our warehouse, in style😎



Limited Quantity Sale Starts

𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲, 𝟏𝟐 𝐍𝐨𝐨𝐧



Register for the first sale and avail a bunch of benefits: https://t.co/GGbHaZvU2d



— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 5, 2021

Xiaomi has not disclosed the total number of units available for sale in the tweet. However, customers who had pre-registered for sale can now buy the phone on July 7. These pre-registered customers need to enter the F-code sent to their registered email address.

Xiaomi had previously said that the Mi 11 Ultra first was sale delayed in India due to circumstances beyond control. But now, the company has finally got the stocks for the device, and the sale will start soon.

In another tweet, Xiaomi has revealed that the customers have to purchase a Rs 1,999 gift card to guarantee themselves a unit before its stocks run out on the Mi.com website.

There will be other benefits, such as 2 free screen replacements (worth over Rs 4,000 on their own), fancy merchandise, and a Times Prime annual membership. Further, there will also be an additional Mi 11 Ultra F-code which you can share.

MI 11 ULTRA: PRICE

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant. Customers who purchase the Mi 11 Ultra using their SBI cards will get a Rs 5,000 discount.

MI 11 ULTRA: SPECIFICATIONS

The Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone also has a 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED secondary touch display on the back.

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. In addition, the phone has and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultrawide camera and another 48-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel sensor.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.