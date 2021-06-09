Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite set to launch in India on June 22

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G weighs only 157 grams and measures only 6.81mm in thickness.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has today confirmed to launch the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India on June 22. Though the company has not specifically revealed if it’s launching Mi 11 Lite 5G or Mi 11 Lite 4G variant or both, but it is expected to launch only the 4G variant in the Indian market. The Mi 11 Lite will be sold on Flipkart after the launch.

Xiaomi has announced the launch date via its Twitter handle. In the tweet, the company says that the Mi 11 Lite will be “the slimmest, the lightest and the most loaded smartphone of 2021”. For unaware, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G weighs only 157 grams and measures only 6.81mm in thickness.

Advertisement

Check out the tweet below.

The wait is over!



The slimmest, the lightest and the most loaded smartphone of 2021 is here! #Mi11Lite marks its India debut at 12 noon on June 22nd.



We are super excited. Are you?

RT using #LiteAndLoaded and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/SfC3WledHQ — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 9, 2021

Xiaomi had announced the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G and Mi 11 Lite 5G in global markets in March this year. It is priced at 299 euros (approx. Rs 25,600) in Europe and comes in Black, Pink, and Blue colours.

Mi 11 Lite: Specifications

The Mi 11 Lite 4G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 800 nits, 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor. The device ships with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

The Mi 11 Lite has a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and comes with dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the Mi 11 Lite 5G include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.