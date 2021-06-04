Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G launch teased in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2021 5:10 pm

Latest News

Mi 11 Lite 4G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, HDR 10+ as well as Dolby Vision support.
Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G has now been teased to launch in India soon. The phone was launched along with Mi 11 Lite 5G in global markets in March this year.

 

Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, has today posted a tweet that suggests that the Mi 11 Lite 4G will be soon launched in India. In a poll on Twitter, he asked Xiaomi fans to select one of the three options - 1) Slim, but Weak, 2) Powerful, but Bulky, 3) Thin & Lite, yet Loaded.

Advertisement

 

His tweet however did not reveal an exact name of the upcoming phone but from an earlier tweet by Xiaomi's marketing lead, Sumit Sonal, we know that Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G will be launched soon in India. His tweet showed floating block on water and the caption ‘Lite and Loaded’. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G weighs only 157 grams and measures only 6.81mm in thickness.

 

The Mi 11 Lite 4G is priced at 299 euros (approx. Rs 25,600) In Europe. The smartphone comes in Black, Pink, and Blue colours.

 

The Mi 11 Lite 4G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, HDR 10+ as well as Dolby Vision support. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor. The device ships with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It features a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

 

The Mi 11 Lite comes with a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Mi 11 Lite 5G include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Mi 11 Ultra price leaked ahead of launch on April 23, might be most expensive by Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra storage and RAM variants leaked ahead of launch on April 23

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi QLED TV 75, Mi 11X Series launched in India with 120Hz displays, Snapdragon processors and more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G to launch soon in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola to relaunch its Defy phones series after a decade

Moto G Stylus 5G press render leaked, shows quad-camera setup

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies