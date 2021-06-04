Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G launch teased in India

Mi 11 Lite 4G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, HDR 10+ as well as Dolby Vision support.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G has now been teased to launch in India soon. The phone was launched along with Mi 11 Lite 5G in global markets in March this year.

Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, has today posted a tweet that suggests that the Mi 11 Lite 4G will be soon launched in India. In a poll on Twitter, he asked Xiaomi fans to select one of the three options - 1) Slim, but Weak, 2) Powerful, but Bulky, 3) Thin & Lite, yet Loaded.

Advertisement

His tweet however did not reveal an exact name of the upcoming phone but from an earlier tweet by Xiaomi's marketing lead, Sumit Sonal, we know that Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G will be launched soon in India. His tweet showed floating block on water and the caption ‘Lite and Loaded’. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G weighs only 157 grams and measures only 6.81mm in thickness.

The Mi 11 Lite 4G is priced at 299 euros (approx. Rs 25,600) In Europe. The smartphone comes in Black, Pink, and Blue colours.

The Mi 11 Lite 4G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, HDR 10+ as well as Dolby Vision support. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor. The device ships with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It features a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The Mi 11 Lite comes with a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Mi 11 Lite 5G include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.