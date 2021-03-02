Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10T receives Rs 3,000 price cut, now starts at Rs 32,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2021 3:40 pm

The Xiaomi Mi 10T comes in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colours.
Xiaomi launched Mi 10T last year in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999. Now the smartphone has received a price cut in India by Rs 3,000.

With the new Rs 3,000 price drop, the Mi 10T can be now purchased for either Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variants. The Xiaomi Mi 10T comes in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colours.

To recall, Xiaomi Mi 10T was launched at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The new price cut is now applicable on the Mi.com site and Flipkart.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor with IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8K video recording. For the front, the Mi 10T comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats.

Xiaomi Mi 10T packs a 5000mAh with 33W fast charging. On the software front, the phone runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10 (upgradable to Android 11).

